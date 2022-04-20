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Datsun redi-GO vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Tigor
BrandDatsunTata
Price₹ 3.58 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage20.7 to 21.7 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity799 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
redi-GO
Datsun redi-GO
A
₹3.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
0.8 LRevotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
579.88711
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
72 Nm @ 4250 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.7120.3
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
54 bhp @ 5600 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.75.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
H-Type Torsion BeamRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
Double Pivot ArmIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
187170
Length
34353993
Wheelbase
23482450
Height
15461532
Width
15741677
Bootspace
222419
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
2835
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
52
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackLight Grey and Slate
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,42,6676,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
3,97,8005,54,990
RTO
21,41222,199.6
Insurance
22,95534,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,51413,157
Expert Rating
-

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