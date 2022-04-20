redi-GO vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Datsun Tata Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 799 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Datsun redi-GO and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.