In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3