redi-GO vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Datsun Tata Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.