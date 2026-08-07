redi-GO vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Datsun Tata Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.