In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Nexon [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3