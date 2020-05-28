HT Auto
redi-GO
Datsun redi-GO
₹3.58 Lakhs*
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹8.10 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
0.8 L1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
579.88-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
72 Nm @ 4250 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
20.71-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
54 bhp @ 5600 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,42,6679,23,022
Ex-Showroom Price
3,97,8008,09,990
RTO
21,41268,699
Insurance
22,95543,833
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,51419,839
