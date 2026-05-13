In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3