redi-GO vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Rapid tsi Brand Datsun Skoda Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.