Datsun redi-GO vs Renault Kwid

redi-GO
Datsun redi-GO
₹3.58 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Kwid
Renault Kwid
RXE 0.8
₹4.07 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
0.8 L0.8L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
579.88700
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
72 Nm @ 4250 rpm72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.7125
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
54 bhp @ 5600 rpm53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,42,6674,65,838
Ex-Showroom Price
3,97,8004,06,500
RTO
21,41226,910
Insurance
22,95525,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,5149,884
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Renault Kwid :- Benefit of Upto Rs.35,000 + Exc...
Applicable on rxl08 & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Nov
