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HomeCompare Carsredi-GO vs Duster

Datsun redi-GO vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Duster
BrandDatsunRenault
Price₹ 3.58 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage20.7 to 21.7 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity799 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
redi-GO
Datsun redi-GO
A
₹3.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
0.8 LTurbo TCe 100
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
579.88-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
72 Nm @ 4250 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.71-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
54 bhp @ 5600 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
H-Type Torsion Beam-
Front Suspension
Double Pivot Arm-
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14-
Ground Clearance
187212 mm
Length
34354343 mm
Wheelbase
23482657 mm
Height
15461701 mm
Width
15741815 mm
Bootspace
222-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
5-
Fuel Tank Capacity
28-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyManual
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
No-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,42,66712,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
3,97,80010,49,000
RTO
21,4121,04,900
Insurance
22,95545,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,51425,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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