|Engine Type
|0.8 L
|1.0L B4D
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|579.88
|750
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|72 Nm @ 4250 rpm
|96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.71
|18.75
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|54 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹4,42,667
|₹6,32,366
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,97,800
|₹5,71,000
|RTO
|₹21,412
|₹31,840
|Insurance
|₹22,955
|₹29,026
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹9,514
|₹13,592