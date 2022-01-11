redi-GO vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Kicks Brand Datsun Nissan Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.