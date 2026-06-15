In 2026 when choosing among the Datsun redi-GO and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Comet EV Comparison