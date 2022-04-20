In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Astor Comparison