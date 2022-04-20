redi-GO vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.