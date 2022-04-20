In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|21.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3