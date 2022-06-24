redi-GO vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Vitara brezza Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.