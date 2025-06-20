redi-GO vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Swift [2021-2024] Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.