In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Ignis
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4