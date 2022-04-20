In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Eeco
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4