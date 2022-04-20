redi-GO vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.