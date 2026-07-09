In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Alto
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3