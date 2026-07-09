redi-GO vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Alto Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.