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HomeCompare Carsredi-GO vs e2o-plus

Datsun redi-GO vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Datsun redi-GO and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go E2o-plus
BrandDatsunMahindra
Price₹ 3.58 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage20.7 to 21.7 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity799 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
redi-GO
Datsun redi-GO
A
₹3.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
0.8 LElectric Motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
579.88110 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
72 Nm @ 4250 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.71-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
54 bhp @ 5600 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
4.74.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
H-Type Torsion BeamTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
Double Pivot ArmMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 60 R14
Ground Clearance
187170 mm
Length
34353590 mm
Wheelbase
23482258 mm
Height
15461585 mm
Width
15741575 mm
Bootspace
222135 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
28-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,42,6679,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
3,97,8008,81,425
RTO
21,41261,700
Insurance
22,95550,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,51421,346

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