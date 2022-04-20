In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4