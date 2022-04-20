redi-GO vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Datsun Kia Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.