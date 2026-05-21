redi-GO vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go I20 n line [2021-2023] Brand Datsun Hyundai Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 9.84 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.