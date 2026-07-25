redi-GO vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go I20 [2020-2023] Brand Datsun Hyundai Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 10.16 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.