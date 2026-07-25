In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Hyundai i20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs i20 Comparison