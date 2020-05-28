HT Auto
Datsun redi-GO
₹3.58 Lakhs*
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹5.19 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
0.8 L1.2 Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
579.88777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
72 Nm @ 4250 rpm114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.7121
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
54 bhp @ 5600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,42,6676,35,685
Ex-Showroom Price
3,97,8005,68,500
RTO
21,41231,740
Insurance
22,95534,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,51413,663
