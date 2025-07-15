In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Hyundai Aura, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Aura Comparison