redi-GO vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Wr-v [2020-2023] Brand Datsun Honda Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.