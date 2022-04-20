redi-GO vs Jazz Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Jazz Brand Datsun Honda Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.