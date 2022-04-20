redi-GO vs city-4th-generation Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go City-4th-generation Brand Datsun Honda Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 9.3 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.