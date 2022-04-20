redi-GO vs Freestyle Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Freestyle Brand Datsun Ford Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.27 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Ford Freestyle, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.