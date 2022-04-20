redi-GO vs Figo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Figo Brand Datsun Ford Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Ford Figo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.