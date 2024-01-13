redi-GO vs EcoSport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Ecosport Brand Datsun Ford Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Ford EcoSport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.