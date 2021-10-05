go-plus vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Vento Brand Datsun Volkswagen Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.