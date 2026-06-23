go-plus vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Polo Brand Datsun Volkswagen Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.