In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|Polo
|Brand
|Datsun
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3