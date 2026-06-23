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Datsun go-plus vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Polo
BrandDatsunVolkswagen
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl17.74
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.0L MPI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km798.75
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 70 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 70 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg1015
Wheelbase
2450 mm2469
Width
1636 mm1682
Length
3995 mm3971
Ground Clearance
180 mm168
Height
1507 mm1469
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres280
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres45
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
24
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-Halogen on rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack & Grey
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9707,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9266,27,000
RTO
23,36750,190
Insurance
29,32730,446
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33715,220
Expert Rating
-

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