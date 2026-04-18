go-plus vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Yaris Brand Datsun Toyota Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.