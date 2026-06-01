In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Datsun
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4