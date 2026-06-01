go-plus vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Urban cruiser Brand Datsun Toyota Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.