In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Datsun
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4