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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Tiago NRG

Datsun go-plus vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Tiago nrg
BrandDatsunTata
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Headlight
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km703 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 60 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 60 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg1006 kg
Wheelbase
2450 mm2400 mm
Width
1636 mm1677 mm
Length
3995 mm3802 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm181 mm
Height
1507 mm1537 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres242 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres35 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackPiano Black
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No8
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9708,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,19,990
RTO
23,36759,399
Insurance
29,32740,521
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33717,633

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