go-plus vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Datsun Tata Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.