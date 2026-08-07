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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Nexon [2020-2023]

Datsun go-plus vs Tata Nexon [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Nexon [2020-2023]
BrandDatsunTata
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl17.4
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km765.6
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springSemi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 60 R16
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2498
Width
1636 mm1811
Length
3995 mm3993
Ground Clearance
180 mm209
Height
1507 mm1606
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres350
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres44
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty75000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeOff-White and Grey
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9708,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,28,900
RTO
23,36757,973
Insurance
29,32731,778
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33717,606

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