In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3