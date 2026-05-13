go-plus vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Datsun Tata Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.