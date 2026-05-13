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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Altroz

Datsun go-plus vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Altroz
BrandDatsunTata
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2 Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTwist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 60 R16
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2501 mm
Width
1636 mm1755 mm
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Height
1507 mm1523 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres345 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres37 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalManual
Power Windows
Front OnlyAll
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-No
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9707,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9266,29,990
RTO
23,36755,529
Insurance
29,32731,688
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33715,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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