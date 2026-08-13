go-plus vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Rapid tsi Brand Datsun Skoda Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.