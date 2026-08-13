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Datsun go-plus vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Rapid tsi
BrandDatsunSkoda
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Front Right View
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl18.97
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km1043.35
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 60 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCompound link crank-axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 60 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg1112
Wheelbase
2450 mm2552
Width
1636 mm1699
Length
3995 mm4413
Ground Clearance
180 mm116
Height
1507 mm1466
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres460
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres55
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoAll
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
24
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeEbony Sand and Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9708,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,79,000
RTO
23,36754,530
Insurance
29,32730,384
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33718,579

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