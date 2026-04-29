hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Triber

Datsun go-plus vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Triber
BrandDatsunRenault
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 80 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorison Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
ManualPower-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 80 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2636 mm
Width
1636 mm1734 mm
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm182 mm
Height
1507 mm1643 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Bootspace
347 litres447 L
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres40 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
NoManual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
-No
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
No6 Speakers
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Clock
NoYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9706,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9265,80,875
RTO
23,36723,235
Insurance
29,32728,256
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33713,602
Latest Offers
See All
On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite
29 Apr 2026
Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are essentially the same car with different badges and distinct styling.
Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Monthly EMI comparison
19 Jul 2026
2026 Renault Triber
2026 Renault Triber: 5 things to know about the updated MPV
30 Apr 2026
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers