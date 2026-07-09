hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Kwid

Datsun go-plus vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Kwid
BrandDatsunRenault
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.0L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14-
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14-
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2422 mm
Width
1636 mm1579 mm
Length
3995 mm3731 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm184 mm
Height
1507 mm1474 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres28 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Rear Defogger
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Headlights
Halogen-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Clock
No-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
EMI
10,337NaN
Latest Offers
See All
On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared
6 Jul 2026
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
Renault Kwid variant lineup has been trimmed to two options: Evolution and Climber.
Planning to buy the 2026 Renault Kwid? Variants explained
6 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers