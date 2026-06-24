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Datsun go-plus vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Kiger
BrandDatsunRenault
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.0L Energy
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 60 R16
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Width
1636 mm1750 mm
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm205 mm
Height
1507 mm1605 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres405 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres40 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
2No
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9706,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9265,81,000
RTO
23,36732,240
Insurance
29,32729,377
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33713,823
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