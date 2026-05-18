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Datsun go-plus vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Duster
BrandDatsunRenault
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFITurbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14-
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse link-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14-
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2657 mm
Width
1636 mm1815 mm
Length
3995 mm4343 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm212 mm
Height
1507 mm1701 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres-
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres-
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalManual
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
Analogue7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,97012,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,92610,49,000
RTO
23,3671,04,900
Insurance
29,32745,782
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33725,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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