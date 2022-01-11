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Datsun go-plus vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Kicks
BrandDatsunNissan
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl13.9
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.5 HR15
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km695
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 65 R16
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2673
Width
1636 mm1813
Length
3995 mm4384
Ground Clearance
180 mm210
Height
1507 mm1669
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres400
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres50
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty50000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,97010,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9269,49,990
RTO
23,36773,609
Insurance
29,32730,779
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33722,673

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