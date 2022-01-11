go-plus vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Kicks Brand Datsun Nissan Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.