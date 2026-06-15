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Datsun go-plus vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Datsun go-plus and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Comet ev
BrandDatsunMG
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage19.02 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1198 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Door Controls
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
672 Km230 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2010 mm
Width
1636 mm1505 mm
Length
3995 mm2974 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1640 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person4 Person
Bootspace
347 litres-
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres-
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Years)
2No
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-LED
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
No2
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeStarlight Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9707,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,49,800
RTO
23,3679,000
Insurance
29,32734,358
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33717,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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